Chinese businessman Qin Shuren arrives at the federal courthouse in Boston on Wednesday to be sentenced after pleading guilty to charges of smuggling marine technology out of the United States. Photo: Reuters Chinese businessman Qin Shuren arrives at the federal courthouse in Boston on Wednesday to be sentenced after pleading guilty to charges of smuggling marine technology out of the United States. Photo: Reuters
Chinese businessman Qin Shuren arrives at the federal courthouse in Boston on Wednesday to be sentenced after pleading guilty to charges of smuggling marine technology out of the United States. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Chinese businessman Qin Shuren gets 2 years in jail for exporting US marine tech to China

  • The marine biologist illegally exported devices called hydrophones, which have applications in anti-submarine warfare
  • The items were sold to Northwestern Polytechnical University, a Chinese military research institute involved in underwater drone projects

Topic |   US-China tech war
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:50am, 9 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese businessman Qin Shuren arrives at the federal courthouse in Boston on Wednesday to be sentenced after pleading guilty to charges of smuggling marine technology out of the United States. Photo: Reuters Chinese businessman Qin Shuren arrives at the federal courthouse in Boston on Wednesday to be sentenced after pleading guilty to charges of smuggling marine technology out of the United States. Photo: Reuters
Chinese businessman Qin Shuren arrives at the federal courthouse in Boston on Wednesday to be sentenced after pleading guilty to charges of smuggling marine technology out of the United States. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE