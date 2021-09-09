Chinese businessman Qin Shuren arrives at the federal courthouse in Boston on Wednesday to be sentenced after pleading guilty to charges of smuggling marine technology out of the United States. Photo: Reuters
Chinese businessman Qin Shuren gets 2 years in jail for exporting US marine tech to China
- The marine biologist illegally exported devices called hydrophones, which have applications in anti-submarine warfare
- The items were sold to Northwestern Polytechnical University, a Chinese military research institute involved in underwater drone projects
