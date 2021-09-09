Immunologist Drew Weissman. Photo: Pennsylvania School of Medicine via AFP
Co-inventor of mRNA shots works on new vaccine against all coronaviruses
- Immunologist Drew Weissman and his team started work on the project last spring and one of the vaccines was shown to prevent Sars
- Weissman and his long-time collaborator Katalin Kariko on Thursday were announced as joint winners of the 2022 Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
