US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen answers questions during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing in Washington in June. Photo: Reuters
politico | US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns of likely October debt cliff and incoming ‘irreparable damage’
- She again called on Congress to take swift action to address the debt limit, cautioning that uncertainty in the meantime could hurt the global economy
- House Speaker Pelosi reiterated that Democrats will pursue a bipartisan vote to waive the debt limit, rather than using the reconciliation process
US Politics
