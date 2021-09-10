A protester dressed as a handmaid holds up a sign outside the Texas state capitol in Austin in May. Photo: TNS
US Justice Department sues Texas over abortion ban as Joe Biden vows to challenge new law
- The state has prohibited abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, before many women even realise they are pregnant
- The US Supreme Court has let the law stand, leading to fears that the right to abortion established by Roe v. Wade may be at risk
Topic | Gender equality
