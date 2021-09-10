A protester dressed as a handmaid holds up a sign outside the Texas state capitol in Austin in May. Photo: TNS A protester dressed as a handmaid holds up a sign outside the Texas state capitol in Austin in May. Photo: TNS
US Justice Department sues Texas over abortion ban as Joe Biden vows to challenge new law

  • The state has prohibited abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, before many women even realise they are pregnant
  • The US Supreme Court has let the law stand, leading to fears that the right to abortion established by Roe v. Wade may be at risk

Reuters
Updated: 4:38am, 10 Sep, 2021

