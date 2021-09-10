Singer R. Kelly appears during a hearing in Chicago in September 2019. Photo: TNS
R. Kelly accuser says singer starved her for days before sexually assaulting her
- The woman, who identified herself as Sonia, said she was kept in a locked room without food and water at the R&B star’s Chicago studio
- Kelly has pleaded not guilty to nine criminal counts for running an alleged decades-long racketeering scheme targeting women and girls
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
