US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Delta variant and his administration's efforts to increase vaccinations at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
politico | Coronavirus: Joe Biden expands US vaccine requirements in bid to rein in Covid-19
- Dubbed ‘Path out of the Pandemic’, the six-part plan includes an order that all executive branch federal workers get vaccinated
- The new mandates are expected to cover about 100 million workers – two-thirds of all workers in the US
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Delta variant and his administration's efforts to increase vaccinations at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Reuters