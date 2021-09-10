US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Delta variant and his administration's efforts to increase vaccinations at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Reuters US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Delta variant and his administration's efforts to increase vaccinations at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Delta variant and his administration's efforts to increase vaccinations at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

politico | Coronavirus: Joe Biden expands US vaccine requirements in bid to rein in Covid-19

  • Dubbed ‘Path out of the Pandemic’, the six-part plan includes an order that all executive branch federal workers get vaccinated
  • The new mandates are expected to cover about 100 million workers – two-thirds of all workers in the US

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 6:32am, 10 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Delta variant and his administration's efforts to increase vaccinations at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Reuters US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Delta variant and his administration's efforts to increase vaccinations at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Delta variant and his administration's efforts to increase vaccinations at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE