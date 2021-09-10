People walk past the 9/11 Memorial in Weehawken, New York. Photo: EPA-EFE People walk past the 9/11 Memorial in Weehawken, New York. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tech giants like Google, Amazon made billions through US military contracts during ‘war on terror’: report

  • The ‘Big Tech Sells War’ report documented an explosion of government contracts with Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter since 2004
  • It said Microsoft had benefited from a leap in defence deals during the Trump administration

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:35pm, 10 Sep, 2021

People walk past the 9/11 Memorial in Weehawken, New York. Photo: EPA-EFE People walk past the 9/11 Memorial in Weehawken, New York. Photo: EPA-EFE
