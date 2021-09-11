Epic sued Apple in August 2020, after the iPhone-maker removed the Fortnite game from its App Store because the gaming company created a workaround to paying a 30 per cent fee on customers’ in-app purchases. Photo illustration: Reuters
Apple’s App Store dealt major blow by judge in Epic antitrust case
- US court orders tech giant to let developers steer consumers to external payment methods for mobile apps
- Epic, maker of hit game Fortnite, told to pay damages to Apple for breach of contract
Topic | Apple
Epic sued Apple in August 2020, after the iPhone-maker removed the Fortnite game from its App Store because the gaming company created a workaround to paying a 30 per cent fee on customers’ in-app purchases. Photo illustration: Reuters