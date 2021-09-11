US President Joe Biden speaks at a middle school in Washington on Friday. Photo: AP US President Joe Biden speaks at a middle school in Washington on Friday. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden speaks at a middle school in Washington on Friday. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Joe Biden to legal challengers of his coronavirus vaccine mandates: ‘Have at it’

  • US president ‘disappointed’ that ‘particularly some Republican governors have been so cavalier’ with the health of children and communities
  • Several of them have already announced their intent to fight Biden’s new vaccine mandates, which will affect over 100 million Americans

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 3:26am, 11 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden speaks at a middle school in Washington on Friday. Photo: AP US President Joe Biden speaks at a middle school in Washington on Friday. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden speaks at a middle school in Washington on Friday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE