US President Joe Biden speaks at a middle school in Washington on Friday. Photo: AP
Joe Biden to legal challengers of his coronavirus vaccine mandates: ‘Have at it’
- US president ‘disappointed’ that ‘particularly some Republican governors have been so cavalier’ with the health of children and communities
- Several of them have already announced their intent to fight Biden’s new vaccine mandates, which will affect over 100 million Americans
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
