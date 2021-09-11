UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to the media in Brussels, Belgium in June. Photo: Reuters
UN chief urges China and US to keep bilateral disputes out of climate fight
- Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ appeal to the two superpowers comes ahead of the UN COP26 climate change conference next month
- Breakthroughs in the area could still be made if ‘core concerns’ on both sides were respected, Xi told Biden in a phone call on Thursday
Topic | US-China relations
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to the media in Brussels, Belgium in June. Photo: Reuters