An image taken by Nasa’s Perseverance rover on Tuesday shows two holes where the rover's drill obtained chalk-size samples from a Martian rock. Nasa/JPL-Caltech handout via AFP
Mars rocks collected by Perseverance rover boost case for alien life
- Two samples show signs of contact with water for a long period, revealing a potentially habitable environment in ancient times
- Nasa is hoping to return the samples to Earth for in depth lab analysis sometime in the 2030s
Topic | Space
An image taken by Nasa’s Perseverance rover on Tuesday shows two holes where the rover's drill obtained chalk-size samples from a Martian rock. Nasa/JPL-Caltech handout via AFP