An image taken by Nasa’s Perseverance rover on Tuesday shows two holes where the rover's drill obtained chalk-size samples from a Martian rock. Nasa/JPL-Caltech handout via AFP
Mars rocks collected by Perseverance rover boost case for alien life

  • Two samples show signs of contact with water for a long period, revealing a potentially habitable environment in ancient times
  • Nasa is hoping to return the samples to Earth for in depth lab analysis sometime in the 2030s

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:50am, 11 Sep, 2021

