Edward Fine covers his mouth as he walks through dust and debris following the collapse of one of the twin towers on September 11, 2001. File photo: AFP
September 11: fallout from toxic World Trade Centre dust cloud grows
- More than 111,000 people have signed up for World Trade Centre Health Programme
- Scheme gives free medical care to people with medical problems potentially linked to the dust
Topic | United States
Edward Fine covers his mouth as he walks through dust and debris following the collapse of one of the twin towers on September 11, 2001. File photo: AFP