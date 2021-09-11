Edward Fine covers his mouth as he walks through dust and debris following the collapse of one of the twin towers on September 11, 2001. File photo: AFP Edward Fine covers his mouth as he walks through dust and debris following the collapse of one of the twin towers on September 11, 2001. File photo: AFP
September 11: fallout from toxic World Trade Centre dust cloud grows

  • More than 111,000 people have signed up for World Trade Centre Health Programme
  • Scheme gives free medical care to people with medical problems potentially linked to the dust

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:03pm, 11 Sep, 2021

