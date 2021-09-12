Former US President Donald Trump visits the 17th Precinct of the New York City Police Department on Saturday. Photo: Reuters.
Donald Trump slams Afghan withdrawal ‘incompetence’ on September 11 anniversary
- ‘Joe Biden and his inept administration surrendered in defeat,’ Trump said. ‘We will struggle to recover from the embarrassment this incompetence has caused’
- In a video message, Trump said ‘this is a very sad day,’ adding that September 11 ‘represents great sorrow for our country’
Topic | Donald Trump
