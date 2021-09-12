Britain’s Emma Raducanu celebrates after defeating Canada’s Leylah Annie Fernandez at the US Open in New York on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP Britain’s Emma Raducanu celebrates after defeating Canada’s Leylah Annie Fernandez at the US Open in New York on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
Britain’s Emma Raducanu celebrates after defeating Canada’s Leylah Annie Fernandez at the US Open in New York on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
Sport /  Tennis

US Open: Britain’s Emma Raducanu wins women’s tennis singles title in New York

  • Raducanu beat Canada’s Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 in the final
  • The British player was forced to take an injury timeout after grazing her leg sliding to the ball

Topic |   US Open (tennis)
DPA
DPA

Updated: 8:27am, 12 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain’s Emma Raducanu celebrates after defeating Canada’s Leylah Annie Fernandez at the US Open in New York on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP Britain’s Emma Raducanu celebrates after defeating Canada’s Leylah Annie Fernandez at the US Open in New York on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
Britain’s Emma Raducanu celebrates after defeating Canada’s Leylah Annie Fernandez at the US Open in New York on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE