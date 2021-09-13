The Twin Towers burn behind the Empire State Building in New York on September 11, 2001. Photo: AP
FBI releases first declassified 9/11 document after Joe Biden executive order
- The document relates to the investigation of the September 11 attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers
- Fifteen of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia but Saudi has long said it had no role in the attacks
Topic | 9/11, 20 years later
