The Fortnite display, presented by Epic Games at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) at the Los Angeles Convention Centre in June 2018. Photo: TNS
Fortnite creator Epic Games to appeal ruling in Apple antitrust case
- US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers mostly sided with Apple, rejecting Epic’s claims that the iPhone maker is a monopoly
- Gonzalez Rogers also ordered Epic to pay at least US$4 million in damages to Apple for breach of contract
