Man arrested by Capitol Police after knives found in truck near Democratic headquarters in Washington

  • An officer was on patrol when he noticed a truck with a bayonet and a machete inside of it, and a swastika and other white supremacist symbols painted on it
  • The truck was parked near the DNC headquarters, which borders the US Capitol complex, a statement said

Updated: 1:30am, 14 Sep, 2021

