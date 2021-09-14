The inside of a pickup truck after US Capitol Police officers arrested a man with a bayonet and machete in his vehicle in Washington, DC on Monday. Photo: US Capitol Police / AFP / Handout
Man arrested by Capitol Police after knives found in truck near Democratic headquarters in Washington
- An officer was on patrol when he noticed a truck with a bayonet and a machete inside of it, and a swastika and other white supremacist symbols painted on it
- The truck was parked near the DNC headquarters, which borders the US Capitol complex, a statement said
