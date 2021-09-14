Experts say the fossil fuel sector has the biggest potential to cut methane emissions this decade by mending leaky pipelines or gas storage facilities. Photo: Reuters
US-EU to push for global deal to slash Earth-warming methane by 30 per cent
- US and EU will target two dozen countries, including China, to join their pledge
- World leaders under pressure for more ambitious action to curb climate change at Glasgow summit
Topic | Climate change
Experts say the fossil fuel sector has the biggest potential to cut methane emissions this decade by mending leaky pipelines or gas storage facilities. Photo: Reuters