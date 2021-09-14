US President Joe Biden joined Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday night for a final campaign stop. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden campaigns with California Governor Gavin Newsom on eve of recall election
- Californians are voting on whether they approve of their democratically elected governor, and if not, who should replace him
- Only one recall has ever succeeded: Arnold Schwarzenegger ousted unpopular Democrat Gray Davies in 2003
Topic | US Politics
US President Joe Biden joined Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday night for a final campaign stop. Photo: AFP