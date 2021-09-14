The four passengers are supposed to embody the opening-up of space to everyone, giving the mission its name: Inspiration4. Photo: SpaceX
Explainer |
Things to know about SpaceX’s private flight into Earth’s orbit
- SpaceX set to launch four people into space Wednesday on a three-day mission
- It would be the first to orbit the Earth with exclusively private citizens on board
Topic | SpaceX
