People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier speaks in Beauceville, Quebec, in October 2019. Photo: Reuters
Canada’s ‘Mad Max’ stokes anti-vax rage – and could help Justin Trudeau in coming election

  • Ex-cabinet minister Maxime Bernier’s party is gaining popularity amid Covid-19 fatigue, but may end up snatching votes from the PM’s Conservative rivals
  • Supporters of Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada have heckled Trudeau at campaign stops, with one local official throwing gravel at the prime minister

Reuters
Updated: 1:45am, 15 Sep, 2021

