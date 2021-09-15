People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier speaks in Beauceville, Quebec, in October 2019. Photo: Reuters
Canada’s ‘Mad Max’ stokes anti-vax rage – and could help Justin Trudeau in coming election
- Ex-cabinet minister Maxime Bernier’s party is gaining popularity amid Covid-19 fatigue, but may end up snatching votes from the PM’s Conservative rivals
- Supporters of Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada have heckled Trudeau at campaign stops, with one local official throwing gravel at the prime minister
