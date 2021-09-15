Former US president Donald Trump hosts the Holyfield vs Belford boxing match in Hollywood, Florida, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Fearing Donald Trump would start war, top general called China, new book says
- Joint Chiefs of Staff head Mark Milley promised he would warn Chinese counterpart in the event of a US strike, Bob Woodward and Robert Costa write in ‘Peril’
- Two calls were made – one days before Trump’s election loss and another soon after the president’s supporters stormed the US Capitol
Topic | US-China relations
Former US president Donald Trump hosts the Holyfield vs Belford boxing match in Hollywood, Florida, on Saturday. Photo: AFP