Former US president Donald Trump hosts the Holyfield vs Belford boxing match in Hollywood, Florida, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Fearing Donald Trump would start war, top general called China, new book says

  • Joint Chiefs of Staff head Mark Milley promised he would warn Chinese counterpart in the event of a US strike, Bob Woodward and Robert Costa write in ‘Peril’
  • Two calls were made – one days before Trump’s election loss and another soon after the president’s supporters stormed the US Capitol

Topic |   US-China relations
Associated Press
Updated: 2:35am, 15 Sep, 2021

