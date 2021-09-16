US Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing on the FBI’s handling of the Larry Nassar investigation on Wednesday. Photo: TNS
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles says FBI ‘turned blind eye’ to sexual abuse
- The star athlete and three other victims of disgraced team doctor Larry Nassar gave emotionally powerful testimony before a US Senate committee
- Nassar was convicted and jailed after more than 100 women accused him of sexual abuse
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
