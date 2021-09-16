Authorities work at the scene of a tour bus crash near Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah in September 2019. Photo: The Deseret News via AP Authorities work at the scene of a tour bus crash near Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah in September 2019. Photo: The Deseret News via AP
Chinese tourists sue Utah after deadly bus crash

  • Officials did not do enough to make sure highway was safe, family and survivors say after 2019 accident
  • Four people were killed and two dozen more injured when the driver drifted off the road then overcorrected, sending the bus into a rollover

Updated: 7:23am, 16 Sep, 2021

