Authorities work at the scene of a tour bus crash near Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah in September 2019. Photo: The Deseret News via AP
Chinese tourists sue Utah after deadly bus crash
- Officials did not do enough to make sure highway was safe, family and survivors say after 2019 accident
- Four people were killed and two dozen more injured when the driver drifted off the road then overcorrected, sending the bus into a rollover
