The Inspiration 4 civilian crew aboard a Crew Dragon capsule and SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Photo: Reuters
SpaceX sends all-civilian crew on orbital mission
- First all-civilian crew ever launched on a flight to Earth orbit
- Flight expected to last three days from launch to splashdown
Topic | SpaceX
The Inspiration 4 civilian crew aboard a Crew Dragon capsule and SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Photo: Reuters