The Inspiration 4 civilian crew aboard a Crew Dragon capsule and SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Photo: Reuters The Inspiration 4 civilian crew aboard a Crew Dragon capsule and SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Photo: Reuters
The Inspiration 4 civilian crew aboard a Crew Dragon capsule and SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Photo: Reuters
SpaceX
World /  United States & Canada

SpaceX sends all-civilian crew on orbital mission

  • First all-civilian crew ever launched on a flight to Earth orbit
  • Flight expected to last three days from launch to splashdown

Topic |   SpaceX
Agencies

Updated: 9:15am, 16 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Inspiration 4 civilian crew aboard a Crew Dragon capsule and SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Photo: Reuters The Inspiration 4 civilian crew aboard a Crew Dragon capsule and SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Photo: Reuters
The Inspiration 4 civilian crew aboard a Crew Dragon capsule and SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE