IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva gestures during a press conference in Berlin in August. Photo: EPA-EFE
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva called out on pressure to lift China ranking in report
- The World Bank has decided to abandon its ‘Doing Business’ report entirely, after an investigation found severe ethics issues
- China’s position in the 2018 ranking of economies should have been seven places lower, at No. 85 instead of No. 78, the organisation said in a review
Topic | World Bank Group
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva gestures during a press conference in Berlin in August. Photo: EPA-EFE