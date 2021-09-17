IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva gestures during a press conference in Berlin in August. Photo: EPA-EFE IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva gestures during a press conference in Berlin in August. Photo: EPA-EFE
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva gestures during a press conference in Berlin in August. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  United States & Canada

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva called out on pressure to lift China ranking in report

  • The World Bank has decided to abandon its ‘Doing Business’ report entirely, after an investigation found severe ethics issues
  • China’s position in the 2018 ranking of economies should have been seven places lower, at No. 85 instead of No. 78, the organisation said in a review

Topic |   World Bank Group
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:23am, 17 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva gestures during a press conference in Berlin in August. Photo: EPA-EFE IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva gestures during a press conference in Berlin in August. Photo: EPA-EFE
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva gestures during a press conference in Berlin in August. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE