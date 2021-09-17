A barbed wire fence is seen outside inmate housing on New York's Rikers Island correctional facility in March 2011. Photo: AP
New York’s notorious Rikers Island jail spirals into chaos amid coronavirus pandemic
- Inhumane conditions, inmate deaths and guards missing without explanation are just some of the issues plaguing the troubled prison complex
- At one point, more than one-third of the city’s jail guards were on sick leave or medically unfit to work with inmates
