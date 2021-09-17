Flames from the KNP Complex Fire burn along a hillside above the Kaweah River in Sequoia National Park, California, on Tuesday. Photo: AP
World’s largest trees in danger as California fires rage
- The flames are likely to reach the famous Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park, officials warn
- The trees are adapted to fire, but can be overwhelmed by the intense blazes fuelled by climate change
Topic | Natural disasters
