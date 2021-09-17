Security crews are using a chain-link fence around the US Capitol building to deter another riot like the one January 6. Photo: AFP
US boosts security, warns risk of violence at pro-Trump Capitol rally
- Planned rally in support of people arrested in the January 6 insurrection prompts security boost at US Capitol
- Department of Homeland Security has projected 700 people could attend Saturday’s rally
Topic | United States
Security crews are using a chain-link fence around the US Capitol building to deter another riot like the one January 6. Photo: AFP