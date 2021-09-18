US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley takes part in a news briefing at the Pentagon in July. Photo: TNS
Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job, says US general Mark Milley
- The Joint Chiefs of Staff head is at the centre of a firestorm amid reports he phoned General Li Zuocheng to assure him that Trump would not strike China
- Details of the two calls were revealed in excerpts from a forthcoming book by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa
Topic | US-China relations
US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley takes part in a news briefing at the Pentagon in July. Photo: TNS