A health worker administers a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday. Photo: AP
US FDA panel rejects broad use of Pfizer coronavirus boosters in blow to Biden plan
- Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted overwhelmingly against third shots for those age 16 and up, despite plans for a roll-out as soon as next week
- There was, however, unanimous support for boosters for older Americans and high-risk patients
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
