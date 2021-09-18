Purdue University professor Xiulin Ruan and his students have created the whitest paint on record. Photo: Purdue University
Scientists created the world’s whitest paint. It could eliminate the need for air conditioning.
- US professor Xiulin Ruan and his students created the substance, which has made it into the Guinness World Records book, to help combat climate change
- The paint reflects 98.1 per cent of solar radiation while also emitting infrared heat, cooling surfaces without consuming power
Topic | Climate change
