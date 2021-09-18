Migrants are seen by the International Bridge between Mexico and the US in Del Rio, Texas, on Thursday. Photo: US Congressman Tony Gonzales via Reuters
10,000 migrants, many from Haiti, packed under Texas bridge
- Sleeping on the ground and desperate for food, the group represents a growing humanitarian and political challenge for US President Joe Biden
- Many had arrived via long and harrowing journeys through Central and South America, with some following routes shared on WhatsApp
Topic | US immigration
Migrants are seen by the International Bridge between Mexico and the US in Del Rio, Texas, on Thursday. Photo: US Congressman Tony Gonzales via Reuters