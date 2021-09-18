New York real estate scion Robert Durst testifies at his murder trial in California in August. Photo: AP New York real estate scion Robert Durst testifies at his murder trial in California in August. Photo: AP
US multimillionaire Robert Durst convicted of murdering best friend

  • The real estate heir is also suspected of killing his missing wife and a Texas neighbour who discovered his identity when he was hiding from the law
  • The trial came after Durst’s apparent confession in a TV documentary, when he was caught on a hot mic saying to himself that he had ‘killed them all, of course’

Reuters
Updated: 8:04am, 18 Sep, 2021

