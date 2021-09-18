American Samoa requires all travellers to be vaccinated and to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival. File photo: AFP
American Samoa reports first coronavirus case
- The US territory’s first case of Covid-19 was of a resident who returned to America Samoa from Hawaii this week
- American Samoa governor Lemanu Peleti Mauga was among the passengers on the flight and is now in quarantine
