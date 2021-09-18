Giant sequoia trees stand among smoke filled skies in the Sequoia National Park in California. Photo: AFP Giant sequoia trees stand among smoke filled skies in the Sequoia National Park in California. Photo: AFP
Giant sequoia trees stand among smoke filled skies in the Sequoia National Park in California. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Firefighters battle to save General Sherman, the world’s largest tree, as blazes ravage California

  • The fires are threatening Giant Forest, a grove of around 2,000 sequoias that includes five of the largest trees on the planet
  • The 83m General Sherman was wrapped in fireproof blankets to protect its giant trunk from the worst of the flames

Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:52pm, 18 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Giant sequoia trees stand among smoke filled skies in the Sequoia National Park in California. Photo: AFP Giant sequoia trees stand among smoke filled skies in the Sequoia National Park in California. Photo: AFP
Giant sequoia trees stand among smoke filled skies in the Sequoia National Park in California. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE