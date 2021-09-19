A demonstrator carrying a US flag takes part in a rally near the US Capitol on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Pro-Trump rally draws few protesters as US Capitol on high alert
- There were many more police on the scene than demonstrators, who numbered far fewer than the 700 that organisers of the Justice for J6 event expected
- Sporadic yelling matches breaking out between participants in the rally and counterprotesters
