TikTok says it is removing “devious licks” content and redirecting hashtags and search results to its guidelines to discourage the behaviour. Photo: TNS
‘Devious licks’ TikTok trend prompts wave of student thefts in US schools
- Children are posting videos of themselves vandalising school property and stealing soap dispensers or turf from fields as the social media challenge goes viral
- Some schools shut their bathrooms, where much of the damage is occurring, but students just tried to steal the ‘closed’ signs instead
