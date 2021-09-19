Gabrielle Petito and Brian Laundrie are seen in an undated handout photo. Photo: North Port/Florida Police handout via Reuters
Manhunt on for fiancé of missing US woman Gabby Petito
- Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancée, is thought to be in a vast wildlife reserve in Florida
- The pair set out on a cross-country trek in a converted van in July, but Laundrie returned alone to his parents’ home in September
Topic | United States
Gabrielle Petito and Brian Laundrie are seen in an undated handout photo. Photo: North Port/Florida Police handout via Reuters