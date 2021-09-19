A SpaceX capsule carrying four crew splashes down in the Atlantic off the Florida coast on Saturday. Photo: SpaceX via AP A SpaceX capsule carrying four crew splashes down in the Atlantic off the Florida coast on Saturday. Photo: SpaceX via AP
SpaceX capsule returns to Earth with world’s first all-civilian orbital crew

  • The citizen astronauts from the Inspiration4 mission splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday night, completing three-day flight
  • On its way back, the Resilience capsule plunged through Earth’s atmosphere, the friction sending temperatures outside soaring to 1,927 degrees Celsius

Topic |   SpaceX
Reuters

Updated: 7:59am, 19 Sep, 2021

A SpaceX capsule carrying four crew splashes down in the Atlantic off the Florida coast on Saturday. Photo: SpaceX via AP
