A SpaceX capsule carrying four crew splashes down in the Atlantic off the Florida coast on Saturday. Photo: SpaceX via AP
SpaceX capsule returns to Earth with world’s first all-civilian orbital crew
- The citizen astronauts from the Inspiration4 mission splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday night, completing three-day flight
- On its way back, the Resilience capsule plunged through Earth’s atmosphere, the friction sending temperatures outside soaring to 1,927 degrees Celsius
Topic | SpaceX
A SpaceX capsule carrying four crew splashes down in the Atlantic off the Florida coast on Saturday. Photo: SpaceX via AP