Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at an election campaign stop in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Justin Trudeau and Erin O’Toole blitz key battlegrounds ahead of Canada election
- Trudeau and his main rival, rookie Conservative leader O’Toole, made their final pitches to voters on Sunday
- The outcome of Monday’s vote is wholly unpredictable as the two main parties who have ruled Canada since its confederation in 1867 are neck and neck
Topic | Canada
