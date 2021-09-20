Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend. Authorities say a body discovered in Wyoming is believed to be Petito. Photo: FBI Denver via AP
Body found in Wyoming forest matches description of missing woman Gabby Petito, FBI says
- Gabby Petito disappeared on a cross-country trek with her boyfriend
- Police are calling boyfriend Brian Laundrie a ‘person of interest’ in the case
Topic | Crime
