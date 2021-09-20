A US Border Patrol agent on horseback tries to stop a Haitian migrant from entering a Texas encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande. Photo: AFP A US Border Patrol agent on horseback tries to stop a Haitian migrant from entering a Texas encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande. Photo: AFP
A US Border Patrol agent on horseback tries to stop a Haitian migrant from entering a Texas encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

US launches mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas, likely biggest in decades

  • US removing migrants from Texas border camp, begins flights to Haiti
  • Camp under Texas bridge attracted more than 12,000 migrants

Topic |   US immigration
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:11am, 20 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A US Border Patrol agent on horseback tries to stop a Haitian migrant from entering a Texas encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande. Photo: AFP A US Border Patrol agent on horseback tries to stop a Haitian migrant from entering a Texas encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande. Photo: AFP
A US Border Patrol agent on horseback tries to stop a Haitian migrant from entering a Texas encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE