A US Border Patrol agent on horseback tries to stop a Haitian migrant from entering a Texas encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande. Photo: AFP
US launches mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas, likely biggest in decades
- US removing migrants from Texas border camp, begins flights to Haiti
- Camp under Texas bridge attracted more than 12,000 migrants
Topic | US immigration
