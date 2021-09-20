The United Nations General Assembly will meet this week in New York after the Covid-19 pandemic had made the gathering a virtual event last year. Photo: TNS
World leaders return to UN with focus on Covid-19 and climate
- Dozens of world leaders are heading to New York this week for the UN’s annual high-level gathering
- Progress will be sought on pressing global problems – starting with the pandemic and an ambitious climate agreement
