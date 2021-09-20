The fourth season of the wildly popular British royal series ‘The Crown’ depicted the ill-fated marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. Photo: @thecrownnetflix/ Instagram
Emmys 2021: Netflix dominates with ‘Crown’ sweep, Apple joins streaming elite with ‘Ted Lasso’
- Netflix’s British monarchy series ‘The Crown’ reigns supreme
- Apple’s ‘Ted Lasso’ captures top comedy honour
Topic | Fame and celebrity
