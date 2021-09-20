A woman walks through a field of white flags on the Mall near the Washington Monument in Washington, DC. More than 600,000 miniature white flags symbolise the lives lost to Covid-19 in the US. Photo: AFP
US Covid-19 death toll on verge of surpassing that of 1918 Spanish flu
- Covid-related US deaths nearing 675,000, according to Johns Hopkins University
- The Delta variant represents 99.4 per cent of US coronavirus cases
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A woman walks through a field of white flags on the Mall near the Washington Monument in Washington, DC. More than 600,000 miniature white flags symbolise the lives lost to Covid-19 in the US. Photo: AFP