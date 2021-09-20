A woman walks through a field of white flags on the Mall near the Washington Monument in Washington, DC. More than 600,000 miniature white flags symbolise the lives lost to Covid-19 in the US. Photo: AFP A woman walks through a field of white flags on the Mall near the Washington Monument in Washington, DC. More than 600,000 miniature white flags symbolise the lives lost to Covid-19 in the US. Photo: AFP
A woman walks through a field of white flags on the Mall near the Washington Monument in Washington, DC. More than 600,000 miniature white flags symbolise the lives lost to Covid-19 in the US. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

US Covid-19 death toll on verge of surpassing that of 1918 Spanish flu

  • Covid-related US deaths nearing 675,000, according to Johns Hopkins University
  • The Delta variant represents 99.4 per cent of US coronavirus cases

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 2:10pm, 20 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman walks through a field of white flags on the Mall near the Washington Monument in Washington, DC. More than 600,000 miniature white flags symbolise the lives lost to Covid-19 in the US. Photo: AFP A woman walks through a field of white flags on the Mall near the Washington Monument in Washington, DC. More than 600,000 miniature white flags symbolise the lives lost to Covid-19 in the US. Photo: AFP
A woman walks through a field of white flags on the Mall near the Washington Monument in Washington, DC. More than 600,000 miniature white flags symbolise the lives lost to Covid-19 in the US. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE