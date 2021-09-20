Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau boards his plane on the last campaign day before the election, in Hamilton, Ontario. Photo: Reuters
Canada 2021 election: what’s happened, what’s at stake
- Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is seeking a third term, faces a strong challenge from rookie conservative leader Erin O’Toole
- The 36-day campaign – the shortest allowed under Canadian law – saw the contenders spar over climate, Covid-19 and affordable housing
