Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau boards his plane on the last campaign day before the election, in Hamilton, Ontario. Photo: Reuters Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau boards his plane on the last campaign day before the election, in Hamilton, Ontario. Photo: Reuters
Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau boards his plane on the last campaign day before the election, in Hamilton, Ontario. Photo: Reuters
Canada
World /  United States & Canada

Explainer |
Canada 2021 election: what’s happened, what’s at stake

  • Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is seeking a third term, faces a strong challenge from rookie conservative leader Erin O’Toole
  • The 36-day campaign – the shortest allowed under Canadian law – saw the contenders spar over climate, Covid-19 and affordable housing

Topic |   Canada
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:22pm, 20 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau boards his plane on the last campaign day before the election, in Hamilton, Ontario. Photo: Reuters Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau boards his plane on the last campaign day before the election, in Hamilton, Ontario. Photo: Reuters
Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau boards his plane on the last campaign day before the election, in Hamilton, Ontario. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE