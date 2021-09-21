A child receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 in Asuncion, Paraguay in July. Photo: AFP
Pfizer says its coronavirus vaccine safely bolsters antibodies in younger children
- The results from a large-scale trial in kids ages five to 11 could pave the way for the inoculation of grade-school pupils
- Pressure to immunise children is on the rise in the US as a new school year begins amid a Delta-fuelled Covid-19 surge
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A child receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 in Asuncion, Paraguay in July. Photo: AFP