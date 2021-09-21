A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange in July. Photo: Reuters A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange in July. Photo: Reuters
A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange in July. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

US stocks head for biggest slump in 6 months amid fears over China’s Evergrande

  • Worries over Chinese property developers recently centred on the real estate giant, which looks like it may be unable to repay its debts
  • Investors are also concerned that the US Federal Reserve could signal this week that it’s planning to pull back some of its support measures

Topic |   China Evergrande Group
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:47am, 21 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange in July. Photo: Reuters A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange in July. Photo: Reuters
A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange in July. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE