A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange in July. Photo: Reuters
US stocks head for biggest slump in 6 months amid fears over China’s Evergrande
- Worries over Chinese property developers recently centred on the real estate giant, which looks like it may be unable to repay its debts
- Investors are also concerned that the US Federal Reserve could signal this week that it’s planning to pull back some of its support measures
Topic | China Evergrande Group
A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange in July. Photo: Reuters