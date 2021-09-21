Law enforcement officials investigate at Brian Laundrie’s home in North Port, Florida, on Monday. Photo: AP. Law enforcement officials investigate at Brian Laundrie’s home in North Port, Florida, on Monday. Photo: AP.
Law enforcement officials investigate at Brian Laundrie’s home in North Port, Florida, on Monday. Photo: AP.
Crime
World /  United States & Canada

FBI searches home of Gabby Petito’s fiancé after body found

  • Police have been looking for Brian Laundrie, who was named a ‘person of interest’ when his partner went after they set out on a cross-country trip
  • A body believed to be Petito’s has been found at Grand Teton National Park, which the couple had visited

Topic |   Crime
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:31am, 21 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Law enforcement officials investigate at Brian Laundrie’s home in North Port, Florida, on Monday. Photo: AP. Law enforcement officials investigate at Brian Laundrie’s home in North Port, Florida, on Monday. Photo: AP.
Law enforcement officials investigate at Brian Laundrie’s home in North Port, Florida, on Monday. Photo: AP.
READ FULL ARTICLE