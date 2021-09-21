Law enforcement officials investigate at Brian Laundrie’s home in North Port, Florida, on Monday. Photo: AP.
FBI searches home of Gabby Petito’s fiancé after body found
- Police have been looking for Brian Laundrie, who was named a ‘person of interest’ when his partner went after they set out on a cross-country trip
- A body believed to be Petito’s has been found at Grand Teton National Park, which the couple had visited
Topic | Crime
